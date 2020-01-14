Duke Realty Corp is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (DRE, FR, EGP, PLD, MNR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Duke Realty Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 4,092.6%. First Ind Realty is next with a ROE of 1,600.7%. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,372.6%.
Prologis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,191.9%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a ROE of 721.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Duke Realty Corp on January 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Duke Realty Corp have risen 29.8%. We continue to monitor Duke Realty Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
