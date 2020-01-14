Duke Realty Corp is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (DRE, FR, EGP, PLD, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Duke Realty Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 4,092.6%. First Ind Realty is next with a ROE of 1,600.7%. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,372.6%.

Prologis Inc follows with a ROE of 1,191.9%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a ROE of 721.8%.

