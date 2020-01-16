Duke Realty Corp is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (DRE, EGP, FR, PLD, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Duke Realty Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 76.28. Following is Eastgroup Prop with a a forward P/E ratio of 62.65. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 56.28.

Prologis Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 54.05, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Duke Realty Corp on January 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Duke Realty Corp have risen 30.1%. We continue to monitor Duke Realty Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.