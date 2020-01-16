Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Approaches New Downside Target of $92.69

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $92.91 today and have reached the first support level of $92.94. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $92.69 and $92.47.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is currently priced 12.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $90.39 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $89.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Duke Energy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.46 and a high of $97.37 and are now at $93.15, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

