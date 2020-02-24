Duke Energy Corp is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DUK , PCG , ES , EIX , OGE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks first with a gain of 0.99%; Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.39%; and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks third with a gain of 0.32%.

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX ) follows with a gain of 0.32% and Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.24%.

