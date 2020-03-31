Du Pont (Ei) has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, EMN, HUN, LXU, CC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest sales growth.
Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a sales growth of 484.7%. Eastman Chemical is next with a sales growth of 600.6%. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,117.3%.
Lsb Indus Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,412.7%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,450.0%.
