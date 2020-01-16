Du Pont (Ei) has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, DOW, EMN, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.81. Following is Dow Chemical Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.02. Eastman Chemical ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.17.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.22, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.72.

