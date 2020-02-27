Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (DD, DOW, EMN, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%. Dow Chemical Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%.

Huntsman Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 16.1%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 35.4%.

