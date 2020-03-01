Dte Energy Co has the Highest Sales per Share in the Multi-Utilities Industry (DTE, SRE, ED, VVC, BKH)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Dte Energy Co ranks highest with a sales per share of $73.20. Sempra Energy is next with a sales per share of $43.97. Cons Edison Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $39.44.

Vectren Corp follows with a sales per share of $32.42, and Black Hills Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $31.94.

