Dte Energy Co Falls 2.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:02pm
By Nick Russo

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.43 to a high of $100.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.48 on volume of 303,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $90.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor DTE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Dte Energy Co has traded in a range of $71.21 to $135.67 and is now at $98.71, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 2.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

