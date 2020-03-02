Dsp Group Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.28%

Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.88 to a high of $15.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.36 on volume of 136,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dsp Group Inc has traded in a range of $10.54 to $16.30 and is now at $14.13, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

