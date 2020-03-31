Dril-Quip Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (DRQ, HLX, USAC, TTI, MTRX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Dril-Quip Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 80,750.0%. Following is Helix Energy Sol with a EPS growth of 73,850.1%. USA Compression Partners LP ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 62,903.2%.

Tetra Technologi follows with a EPS growth of 29,256.7%, and Matrix Service rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 23,750.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Matrix Service on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.40. Since that call, shares of Matrix Service have fallen 55.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.