Dr Horton Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.92%

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.67 to a high of $54.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.10 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $34.96 and a high of $56.12 and are now at $54.06, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

