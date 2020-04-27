Dr Horton Inc Rises 2.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.25 to a high of $41.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.24 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dr Horton Inc has traded in a range of $25.51 to $62.54 and is now at $41.94, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dr Horton Inc and will alert subscribers who have DHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.