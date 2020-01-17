Dow Chemical Co has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DOW, LXU, DD, HUN, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dow Chemical Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.00. Following is Lsb Indus Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.26. Du Pont (Ei) ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.92, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.98.

