Dow Chemical Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (DOW, CC, LXU, HUN, EMN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.
Dow Chemical Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,526.2%. Following is Chemours Co with a sales growth of 1,450.0%. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,412.7%.
Huntsman Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,117.3%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 600.6%.
