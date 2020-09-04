Dow Chemical Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (DOW, CC, LXU, HUN, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Dow Chemical Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,526.2%. Following is Chemours Co with a sales growth of 1,450.0%. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,412.7%.

Huntsman Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,117.3%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 600.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eastman Chemical on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Eastman Chemical have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor Eastman Chemical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.