Dow Chemical Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (DOW, HUN, CC, LXU, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dow Chemical Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Following is Huntsman Corp with a an RPE of $928,000. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $925,000.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a an RPE of $711,000, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $704,000.

