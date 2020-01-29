MySmarTrend
Dow Chemical Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (DOW, HUN, CC, LXU, EMN)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:28am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dow Chemical Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Following is Huntsman Corp with a an RPE of $928,000. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $925,000.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a an RPE of $711,000, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $704,000.

