Dorman Products has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DORM, BWA, GNTX, VC, TEN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dorman Products ranks highest with a an RPE of $441,000. Borgwarner Inc is next with a an RPE of $351,000. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $330,000.

Visteon Corp follows with a an RPE of $315,000, and Tenneco Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $299,000.

