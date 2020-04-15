Dominion Energy (D) Breaks Through Resistance at $80.55

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $80.03 today and have reached the first resistance level of $80.55. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $81.32 and $82.61 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Dominion Energy has traded in a range of $57.79 to $90.14 and is now at $80.14, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is currently priced 7.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.96 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $79.76.

