Dominion Energy (D) Breaks Through Resistance at $78.05

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) opened today above their pivot of $77.56 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $78.05. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $78.19 and $78.82 will be of interest.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) defies analysts with a current price ($77.66) 4.7% above its average consensus price target of $74.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.87 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dominion Energy have traded between a low of $57.79 and a high of $90.14 and are now at $77.66, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

