Dominion Energy is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (D, NWE, AVA, SRE, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Dominion Energy ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Following is Northwestern Cor with a a current ratio of 0.5. Avista Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.

Sempra Energy follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.

