Dominion Energy is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (D , CMS , CNP , AEE , WEC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks first with a gain of 0.47%; Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) ranks second with a gain of 0.06%; and Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks third with a loss of 0.20%.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) follows with a loss of 0.61% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.66%.

