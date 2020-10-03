Dollar Tree Inc Rises 2.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.38 to a high of $88.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.54 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar Tree Inc have traded between a low of $75.56 and a high of $118.10 and are now at $85.56, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dollar Tree Inc and will alert subscribers who have DLTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.