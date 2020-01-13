Dollar Tree Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (DLTR, TGT, DG, FRED, BIG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Dollar Tree Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.76. Target Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.71. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 24.02.
Fred'S Inc-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.37, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.10.
