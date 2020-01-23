Dollar Tree Inc Falls 1.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.87 to a high of $89.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.45 on volume of 940,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dollar Tree Inc has traded in a range of $81.02 to $118.10 and is now at $88.83, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dollar Tree Inc on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $111.74. Since that call, shares of Dollar Tree Inc have fallen 19.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.