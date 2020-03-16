Dollar General C Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.27%

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.00 to a high of $139.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.49 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dollar General C and will alert subscribers who have DG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Dollar General C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $167.44 and a 52-week low of $108.74 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $136.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.