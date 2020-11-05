Dollar General C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.40%

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.28 to a high of $183.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.91 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dollar General C has traded in a range of $116.15 to $183.95 and is now at $182.36, 57% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 0.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dollar General C and will alert subscribers who have DG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.