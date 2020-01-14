Dollar General C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.84%

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.07 to a high of $156.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $154.12 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Dollar General C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $108.74 and a high of $166.98 and are now at $156.41, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.