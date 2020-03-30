Dollar General C Rises 1.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.52 to a high of $149.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.72 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dollar General C on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $151.89. Since that call, shares of Dollar General C have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar General C have traded between a low of $116.15 and a high of $167.44 and are now at $147.70, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.