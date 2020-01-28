Dollar General C has the Best Relative Performance in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (DG , DLTR , TGT , BIG , OLLI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the General Merchandise Stores industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.01%; Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.79%; and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.71%.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG ) follows with a loss of 1.18% and Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.55%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Big Lots Inc and will alert subscribers who have BIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.