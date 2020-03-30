Dolby Laborato-A has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, BDC, ROG, GLW, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $536,000. Belden Inc is next with a an RPE of $278,000. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $245,000.

Corning Inc follows with a an RPE of $222,000, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $145,000.

