Dmc Global Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BOOM , LECO , SNA , RXN , TKR )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM ) ranks first with a loss of 2.41%; Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO ) ranks second with a loss of 5.22%; and Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA ) ranks third with a loss of 6.33%.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) follows with a loss of 6.54% and Timken Co (NYSE:TKR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.30%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Snap-On Inc on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.63. Since that call, shares of Snap-On Inc have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.