Dish Network-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.97%

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.11 to a high of $41.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.47 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $23.22 to $44.66 and is now at $38.76, 67% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

