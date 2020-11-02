Dish Network-A Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (DISH)

Dish Network-A's stock is up 5.8% to $38.99 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 4.4 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Dish Network-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.66 and a 52-week low of $23.22 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $39.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.