Dish Network-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (DISH, GNCMA, CHTR, MSGN, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Dish Network-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0. Gen Comm-A is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3. Charter Commun-A ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Msg Networks- A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7.

