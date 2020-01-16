Discovery Comm-A Rises 1.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.25 to a high of $32.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.02 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Discovery Comm-A on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Discovery Comm-A have risen 14.3%. We continue to monitor DISCA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Discovery Comm-A has traded in a range of $23.79 to $33.65 and is now at $32.57, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.