Discovery Comm-A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, HMTV, MEG, TSQ)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Discovery Comm-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Discovery Comm-C is next with a ROE of -1,143.7%. Hemisphere Media ranks third lowest with a ROE of -528.7%.
Media General follows with a ROE of -442.3%, and Townsquare Med-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -290.8%.
