Discovery Comm-A has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, TSQ, MEG, HMTV)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Discovery Comm-C is next with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Townsquare Med-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 174.3%.

Media General follows with a EBITDA growth of 92.3%, and Hemisphere Media rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 69.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hemisphere Media on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.23. Since that call, shares of Hemisphere Media have fallen 33.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.