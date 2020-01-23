Discovery Comm-A Falls 3.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.51 to a high of $32.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.85 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Discovery Comm-A on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Discovery Comm-A have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor DISCA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Discovery Comm-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.65 and a 52-week low of $23.79 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $30.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.