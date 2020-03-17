Discovery Comm-C has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCK, DISCA, AMCX, ETM, SALM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Discovery Comm-C ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.3%. Discovery Comm-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 10.3%. Amc Networks-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.4%.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 33.8%, and Salem Media Grou rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 44.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discovery Comm-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.16. Since that call, shares of Discovery Comm-A have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.