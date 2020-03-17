Discover Financi Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.73%

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.55 to a high of $39.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.35 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Discover Financihas traded in a range of $34.55 to $92.98 and are now at $36.16. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

