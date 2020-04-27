Discover Financi Rises 4.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.56 to a high of $37.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.78 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Discover Financi has traded in a range of $23.25 to $92.98 and is now at $37.78, 62% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

