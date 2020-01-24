Discover Financi Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (DFS)

The price of Discover Financi shares has slipped to $77.05 (a 10.3% change) on heavy trading volume. About 4.1 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Discover Financi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.86 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $77.85, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.