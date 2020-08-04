Discover Financi (DFS) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $36.01

Shares of Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) opened today below their pivot of $37.88 and have already reached the first level of support at $36.01. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $34.85 and $31.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Discover Financi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.25 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $35.96, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Discover Financi has overhead space with shares priced $35.96, or 58.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $87.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.23 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $76.09.

