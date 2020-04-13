Discover Financi (DFS) Approaches New Downside Target of $36.40

Shares of Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) opened today below their pivot of $39.90 and have already reached the first level of support at $37.81. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $36.40 and $32.90.

Discover Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.98 and a 52-week low of $23.25 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $37.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

Potential upside of 135.0% exists for Discover Financi, based on a current level of $37.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $87.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.74 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $75.69.

