Discover Financi (DFS) Approaches New Downside Target of $30.24

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $31.27 today and has reached the first level of support at $30.95. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $30.24 and $29.21 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discover Financi have traded between a low of $23.25 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $30.85, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) has potential upside of 182.3% based on a current price of $30.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $87.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.02 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $76.98.

