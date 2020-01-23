Diplomat Pharmac has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (DPLO, CVS, CCRN, CIVI, ESRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.06. Following is Cvs Health Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.40. Cross Country He ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45.

Civitas Solution follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45, and Express Scripts rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.