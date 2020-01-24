Diplomat Pharmac is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (DPLO, MD, ESRX, CVS, PINC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.50. Following is Mednax Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.14. Express Scripts ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.62.

Cvs Health Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.17, and Premier Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.85.

