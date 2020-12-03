Dineequity Inc Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (DIN)

Shares of Dineequity Inc are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 28.0% to $36.96. About 453,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 349,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Dineequity Inc has traded in a range of $50.87 to $104.46 and is now at $51.34, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.