Dineequity Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 21.43%

Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.55 to a high of $45.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 21.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.45 on volume of 776,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dineequity Inc have traded between a low of $14.16 and a high of $104.46 and are now at $45.45, which is 221% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

