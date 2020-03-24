Dineequity Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (DIN)

Dineequity Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -23.7% to $23.35. Approximately 780,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 710,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dineequity Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.80. Since that call, shares of Dineequity Inc have fallen 77.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Dineequity Inc has traded in a range of $14.16 to $104.46 and is now at $18.88, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.36% lower and 5.05% lower over the past week, respectively.